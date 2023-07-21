5T Secretary V K Pandian reviews projects in Nayagarh district

Nayagarh: Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian, who is on a two-day visit to Nayagarh district following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he visited Dakhinkali Temple in Nayagarh, Raghunath Jew Temple in Odagaon and Ladubaba Temple in Sarankul.

During his visit Pandian interacted with Sebayats, Trustee members and the general public for the development of the Temple along with better facilities for the devotees and took suggestion on various aspects of the transformation of the temple and its development. He directed the district administration to prepare a master plan for the development of these temples

The 5T Secretary also visited Nila Madhav Temple in Kantilo and reviewed the ongoing project works. He directed the executing agency to ensure the completion of the works by December. He visited Balangi Bandha Park in Nayagarh and discussed on the development of the park.

The 5T Secretary also visited Mission Shakti Cafe at Odagaon and interacted with Mission Shakti members on the functioning of the cafe and other livelihood activities. He also interacted with Mission Shakti Community Support Staff and Mission Shakti Group Members in Lathipada Tangi Padia in Nayagarh.

Later, he proceeded to Mushroom Processing Unit in Rabera, Odagaon to see the various activities being undertaken and assured them of all support.

After that, the 5T Secretary heard the grievances of the public in Nayagarh and directed the district administration to quick disposal of the grievances.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, IG, Asish Singh, Collector & DM, Nayagarh, Rabindra Nath Sahu, S.P. Nayagarh, Rahul Jain and other district-level officials accompanied him during the visit.