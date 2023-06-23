5T Secretary V K Pandian reviews projects during second-day visit in Balasore

Balasore: As per direction of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V K Pandian continued the visit of Balasore on the second day.

Pandian visited Shantikanan, Mallikashpur under Balasore Municipality, paid tribute to Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati, interacted with members of Fakir Mohan Senapati Sahitya Parisad.

Then, 5T Secretary proceeded to Mission Shakti Bazar at Collectorate, Balasore , interacted with the Mission Shakti group members. He appreciated the Mission Shakti Bazar concept and assured support.

Then, 5T Secretary proceeded to Sahadevkhunta Bus Stand under Sadar Block, discussed various issues with the Bus Owners Association and Truck Owners Association and reviewed the progress of the Bus Stand work and directed for its early completion.

Later, he visited Utkal Balashram, Sahadevkhunta under Balasore Municipality. Visited Modern Library and interacted with students .Attend the programme at the meeting ground and interacted with the Mission Shakti Groups and the local people, heard their grievances and assured for the early redressal .

Pandian then proceeded to Chandipur, under Sadar Block, visited Promenade at Chandipur. Directed collector,Balasore for preparation of DPR for development of the tourism site.

He visited Chandaneswar Temple at Chandaneswar under Bhograi Block, offered prayer in the temple , interacted with the temple committee members, discussed on temple development. Also, interacted with community people, heard their grievances. He directed the Collector to prepare a DPR for beautification and development of Lord Chandaneswar Temple and its premises.

Then, 5T Secretary visited Manoj Das Memorial at Sankhari, under Bhograi Block, reviewed the progress of the memorial monument work and directed to expedite the work for its early completion.

He proceeded to Talsari meeting ground under Bhograi Block, interacted with the WSHG members and local community, heard their grievances and assured for their early redressal.

Thereafter, he visited Talasari area Promenade at Udaypur Under Bhograi Block, reviewed the progress of the work and directed to expedite for its early completion.

He proceeded to meeting Ground at Laxmannath under Jaleswar block, interacted with local people and Mission Shakti Groups, heard grievances and directed the District Administration for early resolution.

Then, 5T Secretary visited Multi-purpose hall at Jaleswar and interacted with the sports persons and assured them support.

Then, 5T Secretary proceeded to Baharda under Basta Block, visited proposed wholesale fish market to be taken up at a cost of Rs 70 crores. He assured that Chief Minister is keen on supporting the project.

Later, he proceeded to Langaleswar meeting ground under Baliapal Block, interacted with Mission Shakti Groups , local people and other communities, heard their grievances and assured for early redressal.

Special Secretary to CM and Sports & youth services secretary R Vineel Krishna, DIG Himanshu Lal, Collector Sh Datta, SP Sagarika nath and district level offcials accompanied 5T secy during the visit.