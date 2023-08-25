5T Secretary reviews ongoing projects in Ganjam district

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Ganjam District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

Pandian reviewed the progress of ongoing Mega Piped Water Supply Projects at a cost of Rs 180 Cr in Rangeilunda and Chatrapur Block. The projects will be operationalized in phases from July 2024 onwards. 19 GPs of Beguniapada block will benefit from the Mega Piped Water Supply Scheme from Salia Dam at a cost of Rs 70 Cr. to be completed by July 2025. He directed the officials concerned to ensure quality of work and timely completion.

The 5T Secretary reviewed the progress of various projects: Indoor Stadiums at Kodala and Kabisuryanagar at a cost of Rs 18 Cr. These projects would be completed by September 2023; Ama Hospital at Kodala NAC at a cost of Rs. 3.6 Cr. to be completed by October 2023; Improvement and Widening of Berhampur to Gopalpur Road at a cost of Rs 9.50 Cr. to be completed by November 2023.

In Gopalpur and Rangeilunda area, Pandian reviewed the significant projects -Desiltation Work at Haripur and Markandi River Mouth opening at a cost of Rs 6 Cr; Construction of Planetarium at Bikrampur in Rangeilunda at a cost of Rs 22 Cr to be completed by November 2023; Modernization of Rangeilunda Airstrip at a cost or Rs. 99 Cr; Construction of Hostel and Auditorium at Biju Patnaik Adarsha Vidyalaya at a cost of Rs 46 Cr and Improvement of Waterway at Markandi at a cost of Rs 178 Cr.

He interacted with the students of different Junior and Degree Colleges of Ganjam District in Berhampur. He informed them that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 92 Crores for inclusion of all Colleges of Ganjam District under 5T transformation project. He motivated the students to set their goal high and work hard to realise their dreams and assured them all support from the State Government.

He interacted with Mission Shakti Groups at Purushottampur and assured them all support from the government for their activities. He emphasized that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has high priority for women empowerment. He directed the Collector to facilitate the awareness about the interest free loans and also to organise loan melas at Panchayat level. Nearly 5000 applications received for the Mission Shakti Scopty Yojana. He directed the officials to ensure sanction of the application and early delivery of the vehicles.

During the day, he participated in the Public Grievance Meetings at Beguniapada and Rangeilunda. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He emphasised that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, Satyabrata Bhoi, IG Southern Range, Dibya Jyoti Parida, Collector & DM, Ganjam, Jagmohan Meena, S.P., Ganjam, Saravana Vivek M, S.P Berhampur and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.