5T Secretary visits Khurda district, reviews different projects

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K Pandian visited Khurda district to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

He reviewed the progress of ongoing Mega Piped Water Supply Projects at a cost of Rs 922 Cr in Begunia, Bolagarh, Tangi, Khurda, Banpur and Chilika Blocks. The projects will be operationalized in phases from January 2024 onwards. He directed the officials concerned to ensure quality of work and timely completion.

Pandian reviewed the progress of Integrated Development Plan of Ugratara Shakti Pitha Temple at a cost of Rs 19 Cr at Tangi and Development of Maa Bhagabati Temple at a cost of Rs 19 Cr in Banpur.

He also reviewed the progress of some other important projects: Construction of Fish Landing Centre at a cost of Rs 35 Cr at Kalupadaghat in Tangi and Sorana in Chilika, Construction of New CHC at a cost of Rs 7 Cr in Banpur, Construction of Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium at a cost of Rs 12 Cr at Banpur and Balugaon. These projects would be completed in phases from August 2023 onwards.

He also reviewed the progress of the Water Supply Projects at a cost of Rs 16 Cr to Balugaon NAC and Banpur NAC which would commence soon. These projects would solve the water supply issues in both the NACs.

Pandian informed the public regarding the sanction of Construction of Nirakarpur Fly Over Bridge at a cost of Rs 58 Cr in Tangi Block and Construction of new 132/33 KV Grid Substation at a cost of Rs 52 Cr at Bolgarh which would commence soon. This would mitigate the low voltage issue in Bolgarh and Begunia Block.

He interacted with Mission Shakti Groups at Khurda and assured them all support from the government for their activities. He visited Mission Shakti Café at Khurda and appreciated their initiative. He emphasized that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has high priority for women empowerment. He directed the Collector to facilitate the awareness about the interest free loans and also to organise loan melas at Panchayat level.

During the day, he participated in the Public Grievance Meetings at Begunia, Khordha and Banpur. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He emphasised that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

In Khurda, he discussed with the Collector regarding the land patta settlement issues highlighted by some petitioners. He directed the district administration to ensure early resolution in this regard.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, IG Ashish Singh, K Sudarshan Chakravarty, Collector & DM, Khurda, Siddharth Kataria, S.P., Khurda and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.