5T Secretary Pandian visits Gajapati, reviews projects

Bhubaneswar: Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian today reached Gajapati district on a two-day visit following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed various developmental works.

During his visit, Pandian held discussion with officials of Commerce and Transport Department and advised them to speed up the construction of Biju Expressway.

Notably, the state government is all set to begin the work of Biju Expressway-2, which is expected to generate economic and social development in the state.

The State government has decided to invest about Rs 7,000 crore for the construction of the 305 km long road, which will pass through 15 blocks in 4 districts – Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput and connect Berhampur with Jaipur.

According to reports, out of the 305 km long road, 43 km will be in Ganjam, 47 km in Gajapati, 158 km in Rayagada, and 57 km in Koraput. This will reduce the travel time from Berhampur to Jaipur from 8 hours to 5 hours. Berhampur to Mohana will take only 45 minutes and Rayagada to Mohana will take only one and a half hours which now takes around 4 hours.

After reviewing the Biju Expressway project, Pandian visited Jirang Buddha Temple and interacted with the students of Jirang College and promised them smart classes by December this year. He also advised the students to work for the betterment of their college and contribute to the development of Odisha.

This apart, Pandian also met some general public to hear their problems and instructed the Collector to address these grievances at the earliest.