5T Secretary Pandian reviews projects in Jagatsinghpur district

Bhubanewswar: As per the directions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian continued his second day visit to Jagatsinghpur District today to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

The 5T Secretary visited District Headquarter Hospital, Jagatsinghpur and interacted with patients, reviewed the progress of ongoing works under AMA Hospital initiative, reviewed different facilities available at indoor and outdoor. He also reviewed the ongoing construction status of MCH building and directed for timely completion of the same.

Then, he proceeded to Maa Sarala Temple, Kanakpur and offered prayer, interacted with the sebayats, priests, and general public and reviewed the ongoing developmental works under “Integrated Development of Maa Sarala Temple”.

Later, he visited Gorakhnath Temple, under Raghunathpur Block, offered prayer and interacted with the Sebayats, priests, and local Public for holistic development of the temple and better facilities for the piligrims.

Then, Pandian visited Bayanagram (Craft Village) at Jaipur in Raghunathpur Block, interacted with the women weavers. He also directed the District Administration to prepare a plan for development with focus on latest technology, designs, marketing.

Then he visited Jaipur-Katikata Bridge construction site over river Mahanadi under Raghunathpur Block and reviewed the construction work of bridge and emphasised upon its timely completion.

This bridge will provide a critical connectivity to the people of Jagatsinghpur district.

Later, the 5T Secretary visited Panchasakha Dhyana Pitha, Dhyankud under Biridi Block, offered prayer to Lord Jagannath and interacted with priests and local public regarding all round development of the temple. Then he interacted in the public grievance meeting and assured timely redressal.

Special Secretary to CM and Sports & Youth Services Secretary, R Vineel Krishna, Collector & DM Jagatsinghpur Parul Patawari, SP Jagatsinghpur Rahul PR and other District level officials accompanied him during the visit.