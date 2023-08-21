5T Secretary interacts with students, gives 9 tips for successful life

Bhubaneswar: 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Monday interacted with some students of different colleges situated under Khurda district while meeting them at a special program organised at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Pandian interacted with the students to know their problems and assured to transform the infrastructures of each college of the district under the 5T model of the Odisha government.

During his interaction, Pandian gave the examples of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Shah Rukh Khan while giving them tips for a successful life.

“There is no substitute for hard work. No one gets success without hard work. Be it sports, culture or whatever field you may take, you find only the people who worked hard have become successful. There is absolutely no substitute for hard work,” he said adding that schools and colleges are temples of wisdom. Work sometime for your institutions and it will remain afresh on your mind lifelong.

Below are Pandian’s 9 tips for successful life: