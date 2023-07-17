5T Secretary continues to review projects in Deogarh on second day

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian continued the second day his visit to Deogarh District.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the ongoing Mega Pipe Water Supply Projects in Barkote, Reamal and Tileibani blocks costing Rs 609 crores in total, covering the entire district. The Barkote and Reamal Mega PWS projects will be commissioned by June 2024. The Tileibani Mega PWS project which will also supply water to Deogarh town will be commissioned by June, 2025. He also directed the officials to adhere to the timeline and maintain quality.

Pandian visited the Jhadeswar Temple offered prayer and interacted with Sebayats, Trustee members and general public for holistic development of Temple along with better facility for the devotees and took suggestion on various aspects of transformation of the temple and its development. He directed the district administration to prepare a master plan for development of the temple.

Later, he visited Mission Shakti Cafe at Tileibani and interacted with Mission Shakti members on the functioning of the cafe and other livelihood activities.

Then, he visited Kansar Ashram School, transformed under 5T initiative and interacted with the students and teachers present. In his address Pandian encouraged the students to aim high in life and work hard to achieve their goals.

Then, he heard grievances of general public at Kansar, and directed the district administration for quick disposal of the grievances. He also interacted with the young hockey players of Deogarh district.

He expressed his happiness on learning that the area had produced some international players like Roshan Minz who was also present during the interaction.

Pandian apprised Chief Minister regarding the potential for hockey in that area and requested for hockey training center with Astro turf. Chief Minister immediately directed the Sports department to sanction a new Hockey Training center in Deogarh district.

Pandian attended public grievance meetings at Parposi in Tileibani Block and Chhatabar in Reamal Block. He heard the grievances from the public and assured early action.

Later, he proceeded to Ballam under Barkote Block for interaction with members of Mission Shakti, MBKs, Bank Mitras, CRPs and local public, heard their grievances and assured for early redressal.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, DIG Brijesh Rai, Collector & DM, Deogarh, Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, S.P. Deogarh, Pramod Rath and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.