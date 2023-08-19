5T secretary continues Puri visit on second day

Puri: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian is on a two-day visit to Puri district.

On the second day, the 5T secretary reviewed the ongoing Mega and other Piped Water Supply projects at a cost of Rs 396.5 crores in Kakatpur, Nimapara, Astrang, Gop and Satyabadi block. He directed that these projects should to be completed in phases as per the timelines starting December 2023.

He participated in the public grievance redressal meetings at Kakatpur, Nimapara and Satyabadi. He heard the grievances of the people and assured that he will bring to the notice of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik all the major issues. He conveyed to the local administration the direction of Chief Minister to ensure redressal of public grievances promptly.

Later, he interacted with Mission Shakti groups at Puri and assured them support from the government for their activities. He emphasized that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has high priority for women empowerment. He directed the collector for early completion and transfer of DLF and BLF buildings in the district. Also instructed to ensure that loan melas are organised at the panchayat level.

In Kakatpur, he directed the administration to expedite the land survey and settlement operations and resolve the long pending land patta (RoR) issues. He also asked the collector to prepare a plan for the development of betel vine farmers in the area.

Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, IG, Ashish Kumar Singh, Collector Samarth Verma, SP, Kanwar Vishal Singh and other district level officials accompanied during the visit.