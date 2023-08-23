5T Secretary continues Khurda district visit, reviewed progress of ongoing projects

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Khurda District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

Pandian reviewed the progress of ongoing Mega Piped Water Supply Projects at a cost of Rs 503 Cr in Jatni, Khurda, Begunia, Balianta and Balipatana Blocks. These projects will provide water supply to the households across all the blocks. The projects will be operationalized in phases from March 2024 onwards. He directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion and quality of services.

Pandian also reviewed the progress of Instream Storage Structures at a cost of Rs 209 Cr across River Kushabhadra in Balianta block and across River Kuakhai in Pandara Village near Bhubaneswar. These projects will help to promote Pisciculture activities and also supply water to BMC area, Balianta and Balipatna Block. The projects will be completed by June 2024. He asked the officials concerned to ensure adherence to project timelines.

In view of the rapid expansion of the Bhubaneswar urban areas into the peripheral rural areas, he directed that the road connectivity to be improved across all the upcoming colonies. He discussed with Collector regarding the identified 429 roads at a cost of Rs 40 crores approx. These small connecting roads will be taken up on priority. He also reviewed the approved projects Improvement Work of Pattnaika-Delang-Khurda Road at a cost of Rs 32 Cr and Khurda-Jatni-Pipili Road at a cost of Rs 21 Cr and directed that the work should start soon. He reviewed the ongoing Railway Over Bridge at Kudiary at a cost of Rs 105 Cr to be completed and made ready for traffic.

During the day, he participated in the Public Grievance Meetings at Jatni and Balianta. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

Pandian reviewed the ongoing development project at Jayadev Pitha and directed for completion as per project timelines. The project at a cost ot Rs 7 cr includes Interpretation centre, Open Air Theatre, public toilet complex, etc.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, K Sudarshan Chakravarty, Collector & DM, Khurda, DCP Prateek Singh and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.