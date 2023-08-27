5T Secretary continues Ganjam district visit, reviews these projects

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Ganjam District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

Pandian reviewed the progress of Mega Piped Water Supply Projects from Ghodahad Dam, Baghalati Dam and Rushikulya River at a cost of Rs 770 Cr that would supply drinking water to Sanakhemundi, Dighapahandi, Chikiti, Patrapur, Chatrapur and Krushna Prasad Block.

Irrigation and Drinking Water being crucial, Pandian reviewed the ongoing Instream Storage Structure Project at Jakamarapalli village across River Godahad at a cost of Rs 50 Cr that would irrigate 1136 Ac of land and would provide drinking water supply to Digapahandi block. The project would be completed by June 2024.

He also reviewed Kansariganda Instream Storage Structure Project across River Rushikulya at Barada village in Ganjam Block at a cost of Rs 152 Cr that would provide drinking water supply to Ganjam Block and Gopalpur TATA SEZ.

Pandian reviewed the progress of Ghateswar Multipurpose Project at Kukudahandi at a cost of Rs 210 Cr. The project would irrigate 1500 Ac of land in Kukudahandi Block and supply 10 MLD water to Gopalpur TATA SEZ Industrial Park.

In Digapahandi and Sankhemundi, he reviewed the progress of Construction of Left Link Canal, Left Distribution System, Right Distribution System through Underground Pipe Line System from Ghodahada Reservoir of Chheligada Irrigation Project at a cost of Rs 182 Cr. The project would benefit an ayacut area of 14233 Ac in Digapahandi and Sanakhemundi Block.

He also reviewed the progress of Biju Setu over Rushikulya River at Hansapur at a cost of Rs 23 Cr that would connect 05 GPs of Chatrapur Block with 10 GPs of Ganjam Block. The project would be completed by December 2023.

Focusing on strengthening the road connectivity, he reviewed the progress of various Road Projects: Strengthening and Widening of Palashpur Dengausta Road in Sanakhemundi at a cost of Rs 21 Cr to be completed by June 2024; Jhilimili to Sadangipalli Road in Dharakote at a cost of Rs 15.42 Cr and Surangi to Khariaguda Road at a cost of 9 Cr.

Pandian also reviewed the progress of Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadiums at Digapahandi NAC, Chikiti NAC, Rambha NAC and Ganjam NAC at a total cost of Rs 25 Cr. These projects would be completed by September.

In Berhampur Municipal Corporation, he reviewed the progress of important projects like, Development of Beda Bandha at a cost of Rs 26 Cr to be completed in phases from November 2023; 200 Bedded Sports Hostel in Berhampur Stadium at a cost of Rs 16 Cr to be completed by October 2023; Ama Hospital Transformation Works in City Hospital at a cost of Rs 8 Cr to be completed by November 2023, Multilevel Car Parking at a cost of Rs 10 Cr to be completed by April 2024; Development of Giri Market at a cost of Rs 30 Cr and Development of Mission Shakti Bazar at a cost of Rs 5 Cr.

Later, he reviewed other projects like Construction of Sea Guard Wall at Ramayapatna at Chikiti Block at a cost of Rs 23.5 Cr; Flood Protection Work on Left Bank of River Rushikulya near Kainchapur village in Ganjam Block at a cost of Rs 4.2 Cr and Construction of Railway Over Bridge near Jaganathpur in Chatrapur Block.

Pandian discussed the progress of Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture at a cost of Rs 18 Cr under Sanakhemundi and Dharakote Block. The project will benefit an ayacut area of 5164 Ac and around 4000 farmers in the area.

He held detailed discussion with Collector and revenue officials on the progress of Settlement of Gramkanta Paramboke Lands and status of Distribution of LRC under JAGA Mission.

He interacted with Mission Shakti Groups at various venues and assured them support from the government for their activities. He emphasized that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has high priority for women empowerment. He directed the Collector to facilitate the awareness about the interest free loans and also to organise loan melas at Panchayat level.

During the day, he participated in the Public Grievance Meetings at Berhampur, Sanakhemundi, Digapahandi, Chikiti and Chatrapur. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He emphasised that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, Satyabrata Bhoi, IG Southern Range, Dibya Jyoti Parida, Collector & DM, Ganjam, Jagmohan Meena, S.P., Ganjam, Saravana Vivek M, S.P., Berhampur and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.