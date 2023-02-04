5T Secretary appreciates entrepreneurial skills of Mission Shakti Groups

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian today visited several places in Borigumma and Laxmipur blocks in Koraput district.

Pandian visited Biju Gram Udyog Kendra at Jujhari and met multiple Mission Shakti Groups who are working in fields like food processing, poultry, slipper manufacturing and fly ash bricks. Delighted to see these industrial and entrepreneurial initiatives of women, he directed the district administration to document their growth stories immediately, so that it can be a model for other districts to follow.

The 5T Secretary then visited the Mission Shakti Way Side Food Court at Aunli and appreciated its business model–the layout, business tie ups and maintenance. He assured all support from the Government for its further development.

Earlier in the day, he took stock of the construction work of a 5T High School at Aunli. He greatly appreciated the emphasis the school authorities are providing to new age education like science, robotics, astronomy and sports. He encouraged the children to dream big and work towards excellence.

Finally, he visited Laxmipur Block where he went to a coffee plantation site, and interacted with the farmers, discussed about their needs and potential for improvement. Also saw a completed 5T SSD High School at Panchada and appreciated the work done.

Sports Secretary Veneel Krishna, District Collector and other officials were present.