5T Chairman Karthik Pandian in Ganjam, to attend various programs

Ganjam: 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian is on a marathon visit to Ganjam district today. There will be 4 constituencies in his target. He will participate in various programs. First, he will be a part of a program in Belaguntha under Sorada Constituency. Karthik Pandian will attend a public meeting there.

Reports say that after that, he will go to Dharkot in Sankhemundi. There is a program in Kukudakhandi of Digapahandi Constituency for a day and a half. Later, Karthik Pandian will attend the program at Samanatiyapalli in Chikiti at 2:35 pm. There will be a meeting of many people including ministers, MLAs, MPs, said reliable reports in this regard.

Recently on December 17, 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian visited the Berhampur MKCG Medical College And Hospital during his two-day Ganjam visit. The 5T chairman is in the district to review various development works.

He first visited the under-construction cancer hospital on the MKCG hospital premises and inquired about the work progress of the project. He also asked the authorities about the development of the Hospital and its difficulties.

During his visit, he said that MKCG would be strengthened with more facilities. So that people in the area don’t need to go outside for treatment. He also urged the Medical authorities and the students to maintain peace on the Medical college campus.

VK Pandian visited the Hinjilicut and Seragada blocks in Ganjam district to review the various development works. He also attended a meeting after getting the darshan of Maa Budhi Thakurani. He reviewed the renovation works in the temple and advised the authorities to complete the works in one year.