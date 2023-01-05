5G services to start in Odisha from today

5G service will be inaugurated in Odisha today by Union Telecom and Railway minister. Along with that, 100 4G towers will also be inaugurated.

Bhubaneswar: 5G service will be active in Odisha from today. Along with that, 100 4G towers will also be inaugurated to make the connectivity stronger and better. Union Telecom and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be inaugurating the services. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also take part in this. Along with capital city Bhubaneswar, some other places will also be able to avail this service. Telcom companies Reliance Jio, and Airtel will be providing 5G service in Odisha as of now.

501 BTS have been readied in the state since January 2 so that 5G services can be made available. Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed that 5G services will be available in the state before January 16.

5G had been launched in the country in October 2022.

The internet speed will go up to as high as 10 GBPS per second with 5G connectivity. With 4G it is limited to 1 GBPS per second.

