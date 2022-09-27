5G service

5G service may not roll out in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: High speed 5G services is likely not to be rolled out in the smart city Bhubaneswar. The central government had identified 13 cities where the launch would take place, but now Bhubaneswar has been excluded from the list.

The Samajwadi party informed, that it is quite unfortunate that Bhubaneswar has been excluded, when Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed that 5G would come very soon to Odisha and the service would be available in the first phase of the launch in October.

The party on Tuesday have sent a memorandum to the IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw via telecom circles. Bhubaneswar should be included in the list and immediate action should be taken, informed Rabindra Nath Behera, State President for the SP.

On September 17, Union IT, Communication and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Puri that 5G would come very soon to Odisha and the service would be available in the first phase of the launch in October. But he didn’t name the place to be included.

During his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the 5G services will be launched in India soon.

The ground reality is that poor mobile connectivity still hampers development of the State. More than 6,000 villages still have no mobile connectivity.

