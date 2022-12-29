5G service in Odisha before January 26,2023 : Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: The high speed 5G service in Odisha will be launched before January 26, announced Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the occasion of laying of foundation stone for redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway Station.

The Union Minister said that Odisha will avail the 5G service in the first phase. The project will be completed before January 26.

Currently, in 12 cities the users will get more technical support in 5G services . 5G will provide download speed of 10 GBPS per second.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahllad Joshi, Lok Sabha members Pratap Sarangi, Aparajita Sarangi, MLA Suresh Kumar Routray and Ananta Jena were present at the event.