Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 595 new COVID19 positive cases including 201 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 595 cases have been reported today out of which 201 are local cases while the rest 394 cases have been detected from different quarantine centers.

The total number of positives reached 13,121 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 21 districts.

Here is the district-wise division:

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Bhadrak: 11

4. Bolangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 11

6. Gajapati: 20

7. Ganjam: 230

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 97

10. Kalahandi: 4

11. Kendrapada: 2

12. Keonjhar: 3

13. Khordha: 76

14. Koraput: 44

15. Malkangiri: 36

16. Mayurbhanj: 14

17. Nayagarh: 5

18. Puri: 10

19. Rayagada: 2

20. Sambalpur: 2

21. Sundargarh: 8