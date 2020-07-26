Bhubaneswar

59 local contact cases among 163 Covid-19 positives in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  As many as 163 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Among the fresh Covid cases, 59 persons have been infected through local transmission while 104 persons are from quarantine cases.

With this , the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state capital city has reached 1991.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing.  Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance, BMC officials said.

Covid cases BBSR July 26

Covid cases BBSR July 26 b

Coviid cases BBSR July 26

