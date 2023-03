Bhubaneswar: Sanghamitra Pati, the director of the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar, informed that as many as 59 H3N2 influenza cases were found in Odisha.

According to the RMRC director, the health workers had tested the sample of 225 people in the month of January and February this year. However, 59 of them were found to be positive for the influenza.