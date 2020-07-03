Cuttack: As many as 59 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) jurisdiction out of the total 81 new cases recorded in Cuttack district today.

In a Twitter post, the CMC informed that the 59 positive cases includes 56 cases of institutional quarantine, one case of home quarantine and two cases of local contacts.

The city civic body further informed that the 56 positive cases from institutional quarantine includes 53 patients and attendants from Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) isolation ward, two COVID19 warriors from SCB Medical College and Hospital isolation ward and one more COVID19 warrior from AHRCC isolation centre.

The home quarantined person who tested positive for the deadly virus is a 27-year-old female from Tala Telenga Bazar who had come in contact with a previous corona positive patient.

Similarly, the two local contact positive cases include a 34-year-old male from Shankarpur who is linked with AHRCC and the other is a 30-year-old female from Nimchouri in Chandni Chowk area.

The tweet further read that the total number of corona cases in the CMC area reached 105 with the fresh 59 cases. Out of the 105 cases, 81 are active cases, 22 are recovered cases while 2 death cases.