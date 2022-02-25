585 Covid patients recover in Odisha on February 25

Bhubaneswar: As on February 25, more 585 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed. The total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached 12,72,428.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in Sundargarh district followed by Khordha and Jajapur districts.

The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:

121 from Sundargarh

97 from Khordha

40 from Jajapur

28 from Sambalpur

25 from Gajapati

22 from Jharsuguda

16 from Anugul

16 from Bhadrak

16 from Ganjam

14 from Cuttack

14 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Nayagarh

13 from Kalahandi

13 from Rayagada

12 from Baleswar

12 from Kendrapara

11 from Boudh

10 from Koraput

8 from Dhenkanal

8 from Keonjhar

8 from Puri

7 from Bolangir

7 from Nuapada

6 from Bargarh

6 from Deogarh

6 from Nabarangpur

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Malkangiri

1 from Sonepur

23 from State Pool

Odisha reported 345 fresh cases of Covid including 111 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday. The positive tally stands at 12,84,323.

Reportedly, among the 345 positives, 202 patients are in quarantine, and 143 are the local contacts. There are as many as 3375 active cases in Odisha.