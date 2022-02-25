585 Covid patients recover in Odisha on February 25

Bhubaneswar: As on February 25, more 585 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed. The total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached 12,72,428.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in Sundargarh district followed by Khordha and Jajapur districts.
The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:
121 from Sundargarh
97 from Khordha
40 from Jajapur
28 from Sambalpur
25 from Gajapati
22 from Jharsuguda
16 from Anugul
16 from Bhadrak
16 from Ganjam
14 from Cuttack
14 from Mayurbhanj
14 from Nayagarh
13 from Kalahandi
13 from Rayagada
12 from Baleswar
12 from Kendrapara
11 from Boudh
10 from Koraput
8 from Dhenkanal
8 from Keonjhar
8 from Puri
7 from Bolangir
7 from Nuapada
6 from Bargarh
6 from Deogarh
6 from Nabarangpur
4 from Jagatsinghpur
4 from Kandhamal
3 from Malkangiri
1 from Sonepur
23 from State Pool
Odisha reported 345 fresh cases of Covid including 111 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday. The positive tally stands at 12,84,323.
Reportedly, among the 345 positives, 202 patients are in quarantine, and 143 are the local contacts. There are as many as 3375 active cases in Odisha.
Also read: 7 Patients Of Baragarh Succumb To Covid In Odisha: H&FW Dept