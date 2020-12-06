570 More Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: As many as 570 more Covid patients have recovered in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
With the recovery of the new 570 cases, the total recovered cases of the State now stand at 315840, said the department in a Tweet post.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases reported today:
78 from Anugul
54 from Cuttack
51 from Mayurbhanj
43 from Sundargarh
41 from Bolangir
40 from Khordha
37 from Puri
34 from Baleswar
24 from Kalahandi
20 from Jagatsinghpur
18 from Jajapur
17 from Nuapada
14 from Bargarh
14 from Keonjhar
13 from Kendrapara
13 from Sambalpur
12 from Bhadrak
8 from Dhenkanal
7 from Jharsuguda
6 from Nabarangpur
3 from Rayagada
3 from Sonepur
2 from Deogarh
2 from Ganjam
2 from Kandhamal
2 from Koraput
2 from Nayagarh
1 from Boudh
1 from Malkangiri 8 from State Pool