570 More Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 570 more Covid patients have recovered in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

With the recovery of the new 570 cases, the total recovered cases of the State now stand at 315840, said the department in a Tweet post.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases reported today:

78 from Anugul

54 from Cuttack

51 from Mayurbhanj

43 from Sundargarh

41 from Bolangir

40 from Khordha

37 from Puri

34 from Baleswar

24 from Kalahandi

20 from Jagatsinghpur

18 from Jajapur

17 from Nuapada

14 from Bargarh

14 from Keonjhar

13 from Kendrapara

13 from Sambalpur

12 from Bhadrak

8 from Dhenkanal

7 from Jharsuguda

6 from Nabarangpur

3 from Rayagada

3 from Sonepur

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Koraput

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Boudh

1 from Malkangiri 8 from State Pool