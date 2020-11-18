57 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar In The Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed that 57 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 60 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include 17 from different quarantine centres and the rest 40 cases are local contacts.

Here is the complete list of the new covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC: