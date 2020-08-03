Cuttack : As many as 87 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Monday, raising the city’s tally to 1091, CMC officials said.

Among the 87 fresh cases, 57 persons belong to Malgodown, Behera Sahi containment zone in the city, officials added saying that all of them are home quarantine cases. They have been found infected with the deadly virus following the the contact of an earlier reported positive case.

The fresh cases include one case from institutional quarantine, two from paid quarantine, 76 from home quarantine, and eight local contact cases, officials said.

To date, as many as 10 persons have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the city, while 580 persons have recovered from the deadly disease.

The active cases in the silver city stood at 501, according to the latest update of CMC.

Details are as follows: