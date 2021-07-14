550 gms brown sugar seized in capital city of Odisha; 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police seized 550 gms of brown sugar from Kesura area under Saheed Nagar police limits in the capital city of Odisha and arrested two people in this connection, said Twin-city Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi in a press meet.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissionerate Police and Quick Action Team (QAT) conducted a joint raid at a house in Kesura area of Saheed Nagar. They seized 550 gms of brown sugar, an alto car and Rs 34,80,000 cash from the spot.

Two people, including a woman, have been arrested from the spot, added CP Soumendra Priyadarshi.

It is to be noted that, during the past four months Commissionerate Police has seized more than 5 kg 100 grams of brown sugar from twin-city.

 

