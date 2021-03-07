55-Yr-Old Farmer Burnt To Death While Trying To Save Paddy Straw In Nuapada District

By KalingaTV Bureau
fire mishap in nuapada
Pic Credit: IANS

Sinapali: In an unfortunate incident, a 55-year-old farmer was burnt to death while trying to douse the fire that engulfed his paddy straw in his field at Sadar village under Sinapali block in Nuapada district of Odisha on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Nilambhar Meher.

According to sources, Meher as usual had gone to work in his paddy field. After keeping aside the straw in one corner of his paddy field, he set the remaining waste on fire. However, the fire soon spread throughout the field and caught the paddy straw that he had kept separately.

While trying to douse the flames, he was burnt and succumbed to the burn injuries before villagers reached to his rescue.

Later, the local fire brigade personnel with police reached the village and extinguished the fire.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection and Meher’s body was sent for autopsy. The incident has spread a pall of gloom in the area.

