13 more fresh COVID cases detected in Bhubaneswar; check details
Image Credit: financialexpress

543 New COVID Positive Cases Reported In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 543 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hour as informed by the State Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department today.

According to the &PR Department while 354 cases out of the total 543 have been detected from the quarantine centres while 189 are local contacts.

Here is the district-wise list of new COVID cases:

  1. Angul: 1
  2. Balasore: 8
  3. Bargarh: 3
  4. Bhadrak :1
  5. Bolangir : 5
  6. Boudh: 7
  7. Cuttack: 39
  8. Dhenkanal: 2
  9. Gajapati: 29
  10. Ganjam: 188
  11. Jagatsinghpur: 15
  12. Jajpur: 1
  13. Jharsuguda: 6
  14. Kendrapara: 10
  15. Keonjhar: 22
  16. Khordha: 87
  17. Malkangiri: 11
  18. Mayurbhanj: 22
  19. Nayagarh: 1
  20. Puri: 7
  21. Rayagada: 24
  22. Sambalpur: 2
  23. Sundargarh: 52

Here is the details of the Corona cases of Odisha till now:

New Recoveries: 505

Cumulative Tested: 347226

Positive: 14280

Recovered: 9255

Active Cases: 4929

You might also like
State

37 COVID Warriors Among 52 New Cases In Odisha’s Sundergarh

State

1.3 Year Old Baby Among 5 COVID19 Patients Succumb To Coronavirus in Odisha

State

Know WHO’s 5 mantras to keep food free of bacteria & viruses

State

Shutdown Imposed in 5 Panchayats of Niali in Cuttack, OPD Closed

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.