543 New COVID Positive Cases Reported In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: As many as 543 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hour as informed by the State Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department today.
According to the &PR Department while 354 cases out of the total 543 have been detected from the quarantine centres while 189 are local contacts.
Here is the district-wise list of new COVID cases:
- Angul: 1
- Balasore: 8
- Bargarh: 3
- Bhadrak :1
- Bolangir : 5
- Boudh: 7
- Cuttack: 39
- Dhenkanal: 2
- Gajapati: 29
- Ganjam: 188
- Jagatsinghpur: 15
- Jajpur: 1
- Jharsuguda: 6
- Kendrapara: 10
- Keonjhar: 22
- Khordha: 87
- Malkangiri: 11
- Mayurbhanj: 22
- Nayagarh: 1
- Puri: 7
- Rayagada: 24
- Sambalpur: 2
- Sundargarh: 52
Here is the details of the Corona cases of Odisha till now:
New Recoveries: 505
Cumulative Tested: 347226
Positive: 14280
Recovered: 9255
Active Cases: 4929