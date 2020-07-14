Bhubaneswar: As many as 543 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hour as informed by the State Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department today.

According to the &PR Department while 354 cases out of the total 543 have been detected from the quarantine centres while 189 are local contacts.

Here is the district-wise list of new COVID cases:

Angul: 1 Balasore: 8 Bargarh: 3 Bhadrak :1 Bolangir : 5 Boudh: 7 Cuttack: 39 Dhenkanal: 2 Gajapati: 29 Ganjam: 188 Jagatsinghpur: 15 Jajpur: 1 Jharsuguda: 6 Kendrapara: 10 Keonjhar: 22 Khordha: 87 Malkangiri: 11 Mayurbhanj: 22 Nayagarh: 1 Puri: 7 Rayagada: 24 Sambalpur: 2 Sundargarh: 52

Here is the details of the Corona cases of Odisha till now:

New Recoveries: 505

Cumulative Tested: 347226

Positive: 14280

Recovered: 9255

Active Cases: 4929