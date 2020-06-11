Representational Image

54 ODRAF, NDRF & Fire Services Personnel Test COVID19 Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Fifty-four ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services personnel who returned from Amphan duty have tested COVID19 positive. They had been sent to  West Bengal for Amphan restoration work.

It is noteworthy that in a related development, the Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha government on June 9 informed that 146 people including 61 NDRF and ODRAF jawans, who had returned from West Bengal Amphan duty, had tested COVID19 positive in the State.

The state has reported 136 new positive cases today which includes these 54 ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services personnel. The total COVID19 affected persons in the state has reached 3386.

You might also like
State

COVID19 death toll in Odisha touches two-digit number as toll rises to 10

State

Met issues thunderstorm, rain alert for 13 district of Odisha

State

Odisha Reports 136 COVID19 Cases Today, Tally Reaches 3386 In The State

State

Slot Booking For Driving Licence In Odisha Restarts Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.