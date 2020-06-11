Bhubaneswar: Fifty-four ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services personnel who returned from Amphan duty have tested COVID19 positive. They had been sent to West Bengal for Amphan restoration work.

It is noteworthy that in a related development, the Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha government on June 9 informed that 146 people including 61 NDRF and ODRAF jawans, who had returned from West Bengal Amphan duty, had tested COVID19 positive in the State.

The state has reported 136 new positive cases today which includes these 54 ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services personnel. The total COVID19 affected persons in the state has reached 3386.