54 kg Ganja, truck seized in Koraput of Odisha, one held

Koraput: A huge cache of ganja was seized by the Special Task Force (STF) from Jaipur-Koraput road in Koraput disrtict to Odisha on Sunday.

One person has been arrested in this connection while the cops have seized the truck that was used in the illegal transportation of the consignment.

As per reports, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police seized approximately 54 kgs of ganja from the truck. The contraband was supposed to be transported to Uttar Pradesh from Koraput.