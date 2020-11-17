Balangir: At least 54 ancient stones have been unearthed from the bed of Suktel River in Balangir district of Odisha. The stones are believed to be part of an ancient temple and hence bears historical importance. Suktel River is close to Loisingha and situated at a distance of 18 km from Balangir town.

As per reports, some of the unearthed stones have carvings of trees and flowers.

As per reports, the stones were found by some locals. First, a villager found a small stone when he was digging up the river bed. Since the stone was engraved he thought it to be important and informed others. The villagers started digging up together and unearthed the stones.

Large numbers of people have started to flock to the spot to witness the ancient stones. Even some people have started worshiping the same since these are believed to be part of an ancient temple.

The district administration should look into the matter and safeguard these historically important stones, locals have demanded.

(Report: Chittaranjan Mishra)