53rd Annual Convention of Computer Society of India Inaugurated at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The 53rd CSI-2020 Annual Convention of Computer Society of India has been inaugurated by Justice Sri Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Hon’ble Chairperson, Lokpal in presence of a galaxy of dignitaries at Auditorium, Convention Centre, KIIT Campus-6 on 16th January, 2020.

Addressing the audience via Skype, Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Jee said that Digitalization has changed the perception of the world. It also has changed the lifestyle to a great extent. It has contributed immensely on many counts. Such precious gift of Information Technology (IT) should not be misused by mankind. When Artificial Intelligence is important at present times, we should ponder to keep ourselves secure. IT does not recognize boundaries. As Attention Deficiency Syndrome is increasing in the country, we need to educate the populace and connect to people.

Chief Guest Justice PK Ghosh, Hon’ble Chairperson, Lokpal said that Digital Democracy is a bright idea to the country. We envisage a much developed societal system in future and a lot of transformations will be witnessed in the days to come by means digitalization.

Gracing the occasion, Guest of Honour Sri Tusharkanti Behera, Hon’ble Minister of State, E&IT and Sports, Govt. of Odisha said, “Digital Inclusion is Social Inclusion and we must ensure the citizen the Digital Literacy. The public should get benefits through the utility of Internet. We are implanting the Digital Connectivity to the GP level. As far as E- Governance is concerned, Odisha is among the top 5 states in India. On the other hand, it has collateral damage as well. If the people in remote area get access to Internet, then our policy will be fruitful. We must have to emphasize on Digital Literacy.”

Sri Subas Pani, IAS, Chief Mentor, CSI 2020 Annual Convention-2020 placed his address on CSI 2020. He briefly talked on the theme of the convention. “Internet democracy should be acquired in a democratic way”, he opined.

Prof. Dr. Lalit Mohan Patnaik, General Chair of the Conference briefed about the conference. Speaking on E Democracy he said that as far as foundation of E-Democracy is concerned, Computer Scientists have to look upon that. Digital Democracy improves political influence and it leads to bring out successful E-Governance.

Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC KIIT DU said that Digital Sector is growing too fast. Digitalization of Education Sector has immensely contributed to the growth of the Nation. Digital Power in the country has brought a lot of changes in the society. Digital Literacy is immensely required, because nothing is possible without considering Computer Science in education system.

Guest of Honour Prof. Mike Hinchey, President, IFIP said that it is interesting to see how much change the world has witnessed during the last 50 years. In early days, it was said that Information is Power, but now a days it is considered that Data is Power which is a true phenomenon.

Guest of Honour Sri Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE said that Digital Democracy is a wider topic and relevant also. AICTE being the Technical Regulator, it prepares perspective plan on Technical Education. Thrust areas have been identified. He emphasized on Quantum Computing which is a thrust area of the perspective plan.

Ms. Rajita Kulkarni, President of Sri Sri University shared some insights those have access to humanity. She said, “Today we are living in the world, when Wi-Fi has become more important than water”. We have to adhere to such change in the society. Information Technology can influence human relationships. It is pertinent to see how Digital Democracy and Information Technology will influence us as human beings. Though it brings happiness in our lives, on the other hand it also creates depression and aggression, she added.

Dr. R. K. Vyas, Chairman, Conference Committee discussed about the CSI in a nutshell. Placing his Presidential Address, Prof. K. K. Agarwal, Past President, CSI, Chair, National Board of Accreditation said that CSI has to go through a disruptive change of transformation. E-Governance is not new for CSI but we have forgotten it. We must reinvent ourselves and draw inspiration from the glorious days of the past.

At the outset, the Welcome Address was placed by Sri Manas R Pattanaik, Convener, CSI-2020 Annual Convention. He introduced the Guests on the dais and briefly underlined the objective of the convention. Prof. Samaresh Mishra Chairman Organizing Committee, CSI 2020 Annual Convention proposed vote of thanks.