Smart Phones Seized In Bhubaneswar

53 Looted Smart Phones Seized In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Commissionerate Police Seized as many as 53 smart phones from a person on Tuesday.

According to Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, the smart phones were seized while being taken by a person to Kolkata for being sold in black market.

Sarangi said that the phones were either snatched or stolen from their owners mostly from Bhubaneswar.

“We will share the IMEI Number once we have compiled them,” he added.

Further investigation and interrogation of the person who was carrying the phones is underway.

You might also like
State

Marked Dip In Covid Cases In Bhubaneswar With 48 Positives

State

Youth Critical Due To Stone Pelting By Girl In Odisha’s Capital

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Interacts With People Of Swabhiman Anchal, Promises Free…

State

Big Relief To Pensioners! Now Many Options To Submit Digital Life Certificate

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.