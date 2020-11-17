53 Looted Smart Phones Seized In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Commissionerate Police Seized as many as 53 smart phones from a person on Tuesday.

According to Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, the smart phones were seized while being taken by a person to Kolkata for being sold in black market.

Sarangi said that the phones were either snatched or stolen from their owners mostly from Bhubaneswar.

“We will share the IMEI Number once we have compiled them,” he added.

Further investigation and interrogation of the person who was carrying the phones is underway.