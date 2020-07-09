524 Booked For Violation Of Social Distancing In Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Cuttack city police booked many persons for not adhering to social distancing norms and not wearing masks in the public within the past 24 hours.

During enforcement, as many as 524 persons have been booked for violating social distancing norms and 235 others for not wearing masks to contain the Covid-19 pandemic under regulations of Odisha Urban Police Act (OUPA) Act within the last 24 hours.

The Odisha government, in its bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, has made it compulsory for the people across the state to wear masks and maintain social distancing while moving out from their house.

