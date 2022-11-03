52 migrant labourers including 17 minor girls rescued from Odisha

Kantabanji: As many as 52 migrant labourers from Bolangir and Nuapada including 17 minor girls have been rescued from Kantabanji railway station.

Reportedly, they were allegedly rescued while they were being prepared to be trafficked to Hyderabad to work as bonded labourers.

The locals spotted the labourers and immediately informed the Kantabanji Police. The police immediately reached the spot and rescued the workers.

It is worth mentioning that, there were as many as 17 minor girls in the group of 52 migrant workers said reports.

However, the persons who were involved in the alleged racket are yet to be traced.

Further details awaited.