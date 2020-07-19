Bhubaneswar: As many as 52 persons have been tested positive for Covid 19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, Officials said on Sunday.

Out of the new positive cases, 34 persons are from quarantine while 18 are local contacts.

With this, the total positive case in the State capital has increased to 1182. The active cases in the city now stands at 646.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized and will be under active surveillance.

Here are the details: