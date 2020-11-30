covid odisha tally
Representational image

418 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,18,307

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 418  Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,18,725.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 34
2. Balasore: 19
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 15
6. Cuttack: 25
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 7
9. Gajapati: 2
10. Ganjam: 7
11. Jagatsinghpur: 16
12. Jajpur: 20
13. Jharsuguda: 14
14. Kalahandi: 13
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 19
17. Keonjhar: 19
18. Khurda: 23
19. Koraput: 9
20. Malkangiri: 3
21. Mayurbhanj: 32
22. Nawarangpur: 3
23. Nayagarh: 7
24. Nuapada: 23
25. Puri: 13
26. Rayagada: 17
27. Sambalpur: 17
28. Sundargarh: 41
29. State Pool: 5

