Bhubaneswar: A total of 515 Corona patients have recovered from the disease and and are being discharged form the COVID Hospital in the last 24 hours. This has been informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government.

According to the Health department as many as 199 patients have got well from Ganjam districts, while 80 and 80 patients from Khurda and Jajpur districts have recovered from the respectively.

Here is the list of the districts and number of recoveries.

199 from Ganjam 80 from Khurda 40 from Jajpur 37 from Sundergarh 28 from Cuttack 20 from Keonjhar 18 from Jagatsinghpur 15 from Balasore 13 from Jharsuguda 13 from Bargarh 9 from Mayurbhanj 9 from Rayagada 8 from Balangir 7 from Bhadrak 6 from Gajapati 6 from Puri 5 from Koraput 1 from Angul 1 from Kendrapara



With the development, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12452.