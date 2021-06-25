510 gms of brown sugar seized in Odisha

Bhadrak: The Bhadrak Police on Friday seized 510 kg of brown sugar and arrested one person in this connection near Dhamra over-bridge connecting NH-16 in Bhadrak district.

The accused has been identified as SK Rabul.

On basis of reliable information, the Bhadrak Police conducted a raid and intercepted the vehicle during checking at NH-16 near Dhamra over bridge seized 510 grams of brown sugar and apprehended one person.

Rabul was enroute to Bhadrak from Jaleswar.

The police have also seized a mobile phone and a bike.

