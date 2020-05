51 New COVID19 Positives & 1 More Death Reported From Odisha, Total Cases Reach 1103

51 New COVID19 Positives & 1 More Death Reported From Odisha, Total Cases Reach 1103

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has yet again reported 51 new COVID19 cases today. 1 more death has also been reported taking the death toll up to 7 in the state.

The above information has been provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

The total number of coronavirus affected person rises to 1103 in the State. The death toll has risen to 7.