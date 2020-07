51 more residents of Bhubaneswar test positive for Coronavirus

51 more residents of Bhubaneswar test positive for Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Another 51 residents living under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tested positive for coronavirus taking the total active case to 397 under the BMC jurisdiction.

The BMC, in its Twitter handle, informed that our of 51 corona patients, 35 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 16 cases are local contact cases.

Here are the details: