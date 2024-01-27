500lts country liquor seized in Bhubaneswar, 10 arrested

Bhubaneswar: Country liquor has been seized in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha and as many as 10 people have been arrested on Saturday.

Reports say that a joint raid has been conducted by the Excise team Bhubaneswar and Flying Squad Cuttack at various places in Bhubaneswar.

Further it is worth mentioning that, during raid the team recovered and destroyed more than 4000 liters of ID Wash and 500 liters of ID Liquor.

As many as 10 persons were arrested and booked under Excise Law. Raj Sekhar, Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Bhubaneswar.