50,000 People To Welcome Odisha CM Naveen Today, Security Tightened

Bhubaneswar: Elaborate security arrangements have been made by Commissionerate Police as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to return from Delhi today.

CM Naveen who was felicitated with the Life Time Achievement award in Delhi will return to Odisha today. As many as 50 thousand people will welcome him in Bhubaneswar, the State capital.

Former Chief Justice of India Justice N. V. Ramana presented the Life Time Achievement award to the Odisha CM in presence of many dignitaries including former Supreme Court Justice Anang Patnaik in a glittering function in New Delhi on Sunday.

As per reports, the CM will reach Bhubaneswar Airport at 11 am. BJD has made elaborate arrangement to welcome the CM.

BJD MLAs and MPs as well as ministers will be present on this occasion. Elaborate security arrangement has been made in the airport, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

It has been learnt that arrangement has also been made so that no people would face any difficulty at the airport tomorrow. Parking and traffic arrangement has been made. It will be a one hour programme.

As many as 30 platoon police forces will be deployed while 8 ADCP and 16 ACP will be on duty for security arrangement tomorrow. Barricades will also be erected.

More than three places have been identified for parking. Vehicles will be parked will be at three places including Capital hospital and Chilika Development Authority Office. Discussion has also been made with the airport authorities as there will be huge crowd tomorrow to welcome the CM.