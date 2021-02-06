Puri: Over 500 persons fell ill after consuming a marriage feast in Sahana village under Kanas block of Puri district on Friday.

All the victims complained of acute stomach ache, fever and loose motion.

Sources said, the villagers had gone to attend a marriage function in Sahana village and after returning back they reportedly fell sick

They were immediately admitted to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kanas.

While some of them are undergoing treatment in the hospital and they will be provided with all facilities, informs doctor working at Kanas.