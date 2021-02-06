500 People Fall Ill Due To Food Poisoning in Odisha

By WCE 1

Puri: Over 500 persons fell ill after consuming a marriage feast in Sahana village under Kanas block of Puri district on Friday.

All the victims complained of acute stomach ache, fever and loose motion.

Sources said, the villagers had gone to attend a marriage function in Sahana village and after returning back they reportedly fell sick

They were immediately admitted to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kanas.

While some of them are undergoing treatment in the hospital and they will be provided with all facilities, informs doctor working at Kanas.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha Logs 82 Covid Positives Today

State

Odisha Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-8

State

Jharaphula Nayak Death Case: Victim Died Of Asphyxiation, Police Collects Vital…

State

Mahanga Double Murder Case: Another Prime Accused Killed

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.