Ganja seized

500 kg ganja seized from onion-laden truck in Odisha’s Khordha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized over 500 kg of ganja from an onion-laden truck near Khordha in Odisha on Thursday.

The value of the seizure is estimated to be more than Rs 50 lakh, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off a team of NCB intercepted the onion loaded truck coming from Andhra Pradesh on NH-16 near Khordha. During search of the vehicle, the officals found ganja stashed in gunny bags which were kept hidden under onion bags.

NCB has also detained two persons in this connection.

Further investigation is on to ascertain the source of procurement of the contraband and their destination, officials said.

