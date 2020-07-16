Bhubaneswar: An independent study taken up by Oxford Policy Management (OPM) India has pointed out that, an initiative for protection and development of children needs to be taken up by District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in active mining areas of Odisha.

The DMF is a non-profit Trust created in every mining district of the country. They were created after an amendment in India’s central mining law, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

The DMF after considering the high impact of mining on children, is now actively working to scale up the initiative across the mining affected areas.

In order to adhere to the guidelines of development in mining areas of Odisha, 500 creches have been set up and more are expected to be opened within the next 6 months in all the mining affected areas all over India.

The purpose of DMF was stated clearly in the law, “to work for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by mining-related operations”.

The state government had identified 691 villages under 30 blocks. Some of the districts are as follows; Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh.

It was observed by the Apex Court that the benefits of mining must be shared with local communities, the law obligated mining companies to pay to this Trust.