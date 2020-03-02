Puri: In an effort to free Puri from beggars the district administration has started initiative to settle more than 500 beggars of the holy city.

As per reports, for the first time State Govt is taking this initiative. Under this scheme the beggars will be settled at six ‘Niladri Nilay’s. There the beggars will be provided with free food, shelter and health.

The initiative has been taken to help out the beggars. We had done a survey and found that though during major festivals many more beggars move to this city for begging, permanently there are about 500 beggars. Accordingly, we had asked concerned authorities to sanction fund to settle 500 beggars and it has been sanctioned. About Rs.3,400 to be spent on each beggar under the scheme. In the shortlisted beggars’ category we have added physically handicapped, aged, mentally retarded and leprosy affected beggars. However, in the list of 500 beggars we have added the first three categories. Arrangement for the leprosy affected beggars and drug-edict beggars will be taken done soon, intimated District Collector of Puri.

During our survey we have also came across with about 15 minor beggars. They will be settled through CWC, the Collector added.

State govt has taken it as a pilot project. Yesterday collector held a meeting along with 5 NGOs. The work will be carried out through NGOs.