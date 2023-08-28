50-year-old man dies after falling into well in Boudh

Boudh: In an unfortunate incident, a man, who is said to be around 50-year-old, reportedly died after accidentally falling into a well at Debagarh village in Odisha’s Boudh district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bibhudendra Majhi of the village.

Sources said that Majhi went to his family well, situated near the house, to take bath as per his daily schedule in the morning. However, his feet slipped accidentally following which he lost his balance and fell into the well all of a sudden.

Not knowing what to do, Majhi raised an alarm with all his strength. The family members who heard him crying for help informed about him to others, who subsequently called some villagers and rushed to the well and launched a rescue operation.

Majhi though was pulled out of the well after some time, but his health condition was very critical, informed sources.

Without delay, the family members wheeled Majhi into the local hospital with the hope to provide him treatment. But unfortunately, the doctor who received Majhi declared him brought death, added the sources.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Debagarh village following the untimely death of the 50-year-old man.