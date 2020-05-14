Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given permission to 50 standalone shops of Bapuji Nagar market in the capital city of Odisha to remain open with conditions. Earlier, the shops of this market were asked to shut down for violating lock down as well as social distancing norms.

While earlier it was said that only the essential commodities shops would be open, BMC today allowed 50 other stores to remain open. However, it has been asked that no vehicles should be allowed to enter into the market. Besides, all the shop owners would abide the norms of social distancing and see that the customers in their stores should maintain social distancing.

It is to be noted that earlier BMC had sealed the market for violating lock down, social distancing norms. Although the capital city is in the red zone, the shopkeepers did not maintained social distancing norms. After the matter was complained BMC had asked to seal the market.