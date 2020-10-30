Bhubaneswar: Around 50 per cent of the residents in Bhubaneswar have developed antibodies against Covid-19, informed Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) director Sanghamitra Pati on Friday.

Briefing mediapersons here, Pati said, “As many as 1403 random samples were collected from 25 wards and clusters in the city during a joint survey conducted by the RMRC and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state Health and Family Welfare Department for three days from October 16 to 18 and the survey report shows that around 50% of the population have developed antibodies against Covid-19.”

Around 90 per cent of the people who are exposed to COVID-19 have very less or no symptoms, she added.

The RMRC director also cautioned that people should adhere to precautionary measures like regular washing of hands, usage of mask and social distancing since the other 50 per cent population of the city have not developed antibodies against the deadly virus.