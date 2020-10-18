50% People In Odisha’s Malkangiri Town Have Developed Anti-Bodies Against Covid: Sero Survey

Malkangiri: In the latest Sero survey in Malkangiri town 50 percent of people have developed antibodies against the Covid said the District Collector Manish Agarwal.

In a press meet Agarwal said, 1613 representative samples were taken from the denizens of Malkangiri municipality area including 595 Covid warriors.

In the report RMRC revealed that 50 percent people have developed antibodies against Covid-19.

The District Collector however advised people to follow Covid guidelines strictly to avoid infection.