sero survey malkangiri
COVID-19 Rapid-Antigen testing by BMC in Bhubaneswar (Representational Image)

50% People In Odisha’s Malkangiri Town Have Developed Anti-Bodies Against Covid: Sero Survey

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: In the latest Sero survey in Malkangiri town 50 percent of people have developed antibodies against the Covid said the District Collector Manish Agarwal.

In a press meet Agarwal said, 1613 representative samples were taken from the denizens of Malkangiri municipality area including 595 Covid warriors.

In the report RMRC revealed that 50 percent people have developed antibodies against Covid-19.

The District Collector however advised people to follow Covid guidelines strictly to avoid infection.

You might also like
Business

Petrol, Diesel Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar On Sunday

State

Pangolin smuggling racket busted, two arrested in Odisha

Business

Check Gold Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

State

7 quintal Ganja worth 70 lakh seized in Odisha’s Koraput

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.